Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ
Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry? (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/Businessdesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The video game industry’s journey has been marked by double-digit growth and missed opportunities during the pandemic.But industry advocates say an Australian tax offset could be critically damaging to the domestic industry if New Zealand doesn’t attempt to match the Australian government’s offering.Video game industry voices like RocketWerkz chief operating officer Stephen Knightly have urged the government to make provision for an Australian-style tax offset in the next NZ government budget or risk stopping the industry&rsqu...
Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream
Sport

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos driving improbable sporting dream

Sometime in the past week, I swear Russell Crowe has muttered under his breath: “Why not me?”

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Economy

Manufacturing activity declined in March

The seasonally adjusted PMI for March was 48.1, which was 3.6 points down from February.

Staff reporters 11:02am
Manufacturing activity declined in March
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, April 14, 2023

More Policy

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses
Finance

RBNZ money-printing's near $20b in losses

Treasury has suggested the RBNZ could pay no interest on some of the money it holds overnight, but the central bank says the risks of that approach outweigh any gains.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
A watery end to Hipkins' policy bonfire
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins' policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why action is urgently needed.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered
Policy

Ian Llewellyn: Carbon prices rise slightly, but market confidence still shattered

Secondary market prices lifted closer to $60 yesterday, still well off the peak last year of more than $85.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am