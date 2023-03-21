Menu
Australia's nuclear subs raise the stakes for NZ

"Thanks mate". Joe Biden and Anthony Albanese shake hands on the nuclear submarine deal (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 21 Mar 2023
As soon as the mud dries enough to allow tanks to manoeuvre, the Ukrainian armed forces will begin a counter-offensive against the Russian invaders.Conventional wisdom suggests that will start sometime next month.Fought across flat ground and involving trenches, tanks and artillery, this grinding land war will look not unlike scenes from the First World War epic All Quiet on the Western Front.However, while the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, treats his poorly trained soldiers as cannon fodder, the images from Ukraine are a far cry from what...
Putin tells Xi he’ll discuss China’s blueprint for Ukraine
The trip to Moscow marks Xi’s most ambitious attempt yet to play the role of peacemaker as he seeks to broker an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Bloomberg 10:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Otis is coming home

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 8:50am
Emergency legislation criticised for lack of readiness
Concerns have been raised about the speed at which the bill was passed.

Jem Traylen 17 Mar 2023
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 17 Mar 2023
Govt's policy bonfire burns carbon auction
Carbon traders weren't surprised at the auction's outcome.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Mar 2023
Nash resigns police portfolio over call to commissioner
Chris Hipkins called the minister's action "unwise".

Staff reporters 15 Mar 2023