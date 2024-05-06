Menu
Battle of the bills: govt and opposition butt heads over insurance reform

Commerce and consumer affairs minister Andrew Bayly (right) and his predecessor, Duncan Webb. (Image: NZME graphics)
Gregor Thompson
Gregor Thompson
Mon, 06 May 2024
A seemingly innocuous bipartisan – and quite technical – insurance bill caused quite a stir in Wellington last week.If you think the government’s Contracts of Insurance Bill, introduced to parliament on April 29 by commerce and consumer affairs minister Andrew Bayly, has a familiar ring, you are not wrong.A member’s bill drafted by former commerce minister Duncan Webb, named the Insurance Contracts Bill, was pulled out of the members' bill ballot biscuit tin on March 21.In general terms, both bills seek to shift...
