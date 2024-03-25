Menu
Billion-dollar mining funds manager says NZ's door is open
Jones and Jones: a meeting of minds on all things mineral. (Image: Shane Jones office)
Mon, 25 Mar 2024
A multi-billion dollar funds manager specialising in the mining sector is paying more attention to New Zealand after the change in government, and it's actively looking at at least one project.Taurus Fund Management met resources minister Shane Jones in Auckland last week and said it believed “the doors are now open” after the country had “largely squandered” the economic opportunity in the past.Taurus specialises in financing global mid-tier and junior mining companies.Established in 2006 and headquartered in Sydney...
