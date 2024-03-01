Menu
Budget overruns or schools overrun? The fiscal dilemma

Schools are filling up. We can't just not build them. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Fri, 01 Mar 2024
Six point six billion dollars in the last five years. In the past three: $4.3 billion. Last year: $1.3b. Those are the dollar value of education building consents issued.So, when Erica Stanford, the education minister, announces a review of up to 350 school upgrade projects where plans “are not able to be delivered on” because of budget blow-outs, the potential figures involved are not small. Those consent figures are not just public schools. They will include tertiary institution spending and private-sector education investmen...
How Newshub's closure could hit Three's ad revenue
Media

Warner Bros Discovery faces a battle to stabilise its income from ads.

Daniel Dunkley 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 01

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Waimea Dam dispute could end up like North Otago scheme, crown funder says

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
More Policy

Primary Sector

It's hoped the adjudication process will be wrapped up by June.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
ComCom says Free Trade Act too lenient
Policy

ComCom chair John Small told MPs the Fair Trading Act passed in 1986 was outdated.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Government to review ETS admin costs for forest owners
Primary Sector

Forest owners say it shouldn't cost $30/ha to run the ETS.

Jem Traylen 29 Feb 2024
Calls for modern slavery legislation grow
Policy

The chance for New Zealand to be world-leading in modern slavery is long gone.

Murray Jones 29 Feb 2024