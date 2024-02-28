Menu
Business of Government: 90-day plans, MBIE's massive cuts and more...

Prime minister Christopher Luxon (right) is taking yet another page out of John Key’s (left) playbook. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
Here come the 90-day plansWith just over a week until the government’s 100-day finish line on March 8, the shape of its approach to managing the public sector is starting to get a little clearer.Attention is now turning to how prime minister Chris Luxon will measure the performance of his ministers after the government crosses it.John Key had a ‘CEO-style’ approach to managing his cabinet, so it’s no surprise that an actual corporate chief executive would want to take such an approach to its natural conclusion.The idea b...
Politics and pensions in the antipodes
Opinion

David Chaplin: Politics and pensions in the antipodes

Influence and interference, however, are not worlds apart.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

ASB's Shortt: Move beyond 'investing to survive'

The ASB CEO says businesses have been in 'investing to survive' mode.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Politics

Simeon Brown to write to fuel distributors over regional tax removal

Brown wants savings from the repeal of the Auckland fuel tax to be passed on.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Migrant worker flood overwhelmed immigration checks
Policy

Migrant worker flood overwhelmed immigration checks

Too much haste opened the possibility of exploitation. 

Pattrick Smellie 27 Feb 2024
Carbon prices wilt as market waits for govt signals
Policy

Carbon prices wilt as market waits for govt signals

Climate Change Commission advice eagerly awaited.

Ian Llewellyn 27 Feb 2024
Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma
Economy Opinion

Ganesh Nana: Productivity Commission on NZ's productivity dilemma

The soon-to-be-dissolved organisation ponders why NZ lags behind others.

Ganesh Nana 23 Feb 2024
Minister expects tough talks on agriculture at WTO forum
Policy

Minister expects tough talks on agriculture at WTO forum

Trade minister Todd McClay will be chairing talks on balancing trade and food security.

Greg Hurrell 23 Feb 2024