Business of Government: Greens turn back the clock, wellbeing, open govt and more...

Some good things came out of the 80s, but what about the Greens' manifesto? (Image: Universal)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 02 Aug 2023
Back to the future for the Greens?This week we start looking at what parties are promising to do to the public service if they’re elected.We start with the Greens, who are seeking to turn the clock back at least a little on the state sector reforms of the 1980s. Once upon a time, all public servants were employed by the State Services Commission until, in 1988, they became employed by the head of their individual agencies.Now the Greens want to bring back standardised career progression, pay and training across the public sector, as...
Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%
Economy

Unemployment rate edges up to 3.6%

Meanwhile annual wage cost inflation remained at 4.3%.

Ella Somers 11:15am
Bloomberg

US credit rating downgraded from AAA by Fitch

Treasury secretary Janet Yellen called the downgrade “arbitrary” and “outdated".

Bloomberg 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 01 Aug 2023
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 01 Aug 2023
New deposit insurance scheme takes shape
Economy

New deposit insurance scheme takes shape

The Treasury and the Reserve Bank are inviting submissions on how it will be funded.

Rebecca Howard 31 Jul 2023
National reveals its $24 billion transport plan
Policy

National reveals its $24 billion transport plan

The party is promising a massive spend-up on new roads. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2023