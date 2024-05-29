Menu
Business of Government: putting the budget under the spotlight, a new think tank and more...

Estimated job cuts already exceed those of the previous National government. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 29 May 2024
Austerity light?At Monday’s post-cabinet press conference, finance minister Nicola Willis declared that her first Budget (just one more sleep away!) was “unashamedly” for the frontline.While she and the prime minister expressed regret for the public servants' job losses, she said it was necessary to pay for more police, nurses and teachers.This approach was similar to that taken by her mentor, Bill English, when he was finance minister, but the job cuts in Willis's first year alone are about three times the scale seen...
Mike King welcomes scrutiny
Policy

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Markets

Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

Market only viable option for some gas users says regulator.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?
Finance

Adithi Pandit: What will Budget 2024 reveal for social investment?

Everyone loves the idea of social investment – but it needs defining. 

Adithi Pandit 5:00am
NZ population could hit 6 million in 2036
Policy

NZ population could hit 6 million in 2036

EY partner says faster-than-forecast growth good for infrastructure investment. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Government to bring in experts for transport revenue advice
Policy

Government to bring in experts for transport revenue advice

Decisions have to be made to increase the amount of money raised for the roads.

Oliver Lewis 27 May 2024