Business of Government: Scrappy New Year?

Waikato-Tainui iwi chair Tukoroirangi Morgan has declared a line not to be crossed over the use of te reo Māori. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 24 Jan 2024
Welcome to the first edition of our weekly roundup and commentary on the public sector for 2024.Already, it’s shaping up to be an action-packed start to the year – most obviously over Te Tiriti o Waitangi.As well as last weekend’s well-supported gathering at Tūrangawaewae, the new government’s policy agenda prompted three urgent claims to be lodged with the Waitangi Tribunal. However, the case to watch will be Waikato-Tainui’s Jan 10 filing in the high court at Wellington. Waikato-Tainui iwi chair Tukoroirangi...
Live by the index
Opinion

David Chaplin: Live by the index

In the battle of the index wars, the US leads the pack.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Retail investor sentiment hovering between cautious and concerned

December marked the highest trading volumes in platform’s six-year history. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Sustainable Finance

EU sustainability laws show NZ companies can't be complacent

The EU has just banned generic 'eco' and 'green' labelling.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects
Policy

'NZ wastes a lot of money': tips for megaprojects

Infrastructure NZ has released recommendations for improving megaproject delivery.

Oliver Lewis 23 Jan 2024
ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs
Retail

ComCom opens fair trading probe into Woolworths, Foodstuffs

Consumer NZ had collected customer complaints about pricing. 

Rebecca Stevenson 22 Jan 2024
Act seeks total GMO law rewrite
Primary Sector

Act seeks total GMO law rewrite

Fears about Frankenfood seem to have faded. 

Rebecca Howard 10 Jan 2024
Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned
Policy

Christchurch housing upzoning hearings adjourned

Southern city believes it is a special case. 

Oliver Lewis 09 Jan 2024