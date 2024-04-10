Menu
Business of Government: Target gaming, lobbyists getting their way, and more ...
Scott Base might be located on the frozen continent, but official reporting on its rebuild has got the auditor general hot under the collar. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 10 Apr 2024
Let the games begin!Prime minister Christopher Luxon called them “provocations for conversations” when he announced the nine targets his government will focus on delivering by 2030.It was part of a theme of applying his corporate management approach to the public sector – taking over the reins from failed “career politicians”.Reporting will even be made on a quarterly approach – the previous Key-English National government had opted for a more leisurely six-monthly cycle with its Better Public Services Target...
Green is good?
David Chaplin: Green is good?

Gordon Gekko might be back in Wall Street 3 with an ESG twist. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Technology

Mobile broadband slower where fibre not an option

The latest Measuring Broadband report shows variations in rural 4G broadband speeds.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Energy

Purpose Capital syndicate ups total Lodestone investment to $17.4m

The fund's founder is also calling for more action on climate change and energy use.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Policy

Franchises no longer face much higher costs to bring in migrant workers.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Policy

The commission gave a withering critique of light rail, new documents reveal.

Oliver Lewis 09 Apr 2024
Policy Opinion

Liberal policies causing tensions now, but they’ll eventually make the country stronger.

Bloomberg 06 Apr 2024
Policy

New reforms push local councils to show how they'll pay for water infrastructure.

Pattrick Smellie 05 Apr 2024