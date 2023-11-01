Menu
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more

Winston Peters was an influential minister of Māori affairs under a previous National government. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 01 Nov 2023
Where will coalition talks land on Māori-crown relations?While public servants nervously wait to find out what scale of spending cuts will emerge from the coalition talks, many will also wonder where the negotiations will land on the hot-button issue of Māori-crown relations.The election’s implications for such policies as co-governance of water infrastructure may be obvious, but its ramifications for public servants will be more far-reaching than that.For three decades, the public service has generally marched in a progressive direction,...
Mitre 10’s mega IT project sends it deeper into the red
Retail

The costly IT project hit already squeezed margins.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Hobson, Jarden wake up wealth management

The noise of the rumoured Hobson and Jarden deals is waking up the street.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi

CPB and HEB are suing the transport agency over the over-budget, unfinished road.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
More Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023
Business of Government: a nail-biting time for workers and more ...
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public service news.

Jem Traylen 25 Oct 2023
Energy sector needs frank conversations, says outgoing boss
Policy

Energy sector needs frank conversations, says outgoing boss

The energy sector needs a better working relationship with govt, says outgoing CEO.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Oct 2023
Wanted: meaty advice for a new government
Policy

Cameron Bagrie: Wanted: meaty advice for a new government

Briefings from government departments for ministers need teeth.

Cameron Bagrie 24 Oct 2023