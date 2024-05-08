Menu
Business of Government: Turnaround talking points, yet another IT blunder and more ...

The great aviator in happier days celebrating Air NZ's first direct flight to Houston. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Wed, 08 May 2024
The turnaround guyMonday afternoon was a tale of two press conferences: at 2.30 the OECD report on our economy was launched in the sacred space of Treasury’s wharenui.The minister of finance looked relaxed and confident as she tussled with what were sometimes very technical questions from reporters, despite it being time out of a Monday afternoon (when cabinet usually meets) and only 24 sleeps until delivering her first budget.She also holds the public service and social investment portfolios, making her probably the third most powerful f...
Peters: Mfat won't get a 'cent' for IT fix
Politics

Deputy PM Peters demands foreign ministry fix governance and costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Markets

Analysts jittery about Spark's 'rare' downgrade

 A chink in the armour.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Free to a good home: why ANZ funds set loose circa $3.5b

Sacking clients is rare among NZ managers, who compete in a small wholesale pool.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Willis pledges fiscal discipline with caveats
Economy

Budget allowances will be binding unless ...

Jem Traylen 07 May 2024
OECD tells NZ to get its books in order
Economy

The government needs to earn more and spend less. 

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024
Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge
Policy

We’ve been a little slow to jump on the behavioural bandwagon.

Jem Traylen 06 May 2024
EV sales plummet after 'ute tax' axed
Policy

Economic conditions are also impacting new car sales, MIA says.

John Anthony 06 May 2024