Business of Government: wage restraint, science mega-merger and more...

A public servant contemplates his pay increase. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
Money’s too tight to mentionLast week, Statistics New Zealand released its latest employment numbers, showing that central government annual wage rates had increased by nearly double the rate of the private sector.In the year to June, the salary and ordinary time wage rate index had increased 7.1% in central government versus only 2.6% in the private sector.A few hours later, the Government Workforce Policy Statement was issued, with wage restraint as its key message.It was the perfect line-up for Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ app...
Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride
Economy

Rate decision odds are tight, NZD set for a wild ride

RBNZ decision could see the NZD react strongly either way.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people

The personal information of 6,130 past and present students at Competenz was compromised.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Te Pūkenga data breach affects 6,000 people
Finance

Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking

APIs should naturally supplant screen scraping but regulation isn’t being ruled out.

Ben Moore 5:00am
Bayly expects screen scraping to make ‘orderly exit’ from open banking

More Policy

Merging of Crown Research Institutes on the cards
Policy

Merging of Crown Research Institutes on the cards

A major re-organisation of the science and innovation system could be coming.

Dileepa Fonseka 12 Aug 2024
Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says
Policy

Auckland slipping in global perceptions, report says

Authors identify three focus areas for Auckland moving forward.

Tom Raynel 12 Aug 2024
Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules
Primary Sector

Export opportunities stifled by ‘absurd’ labelling rules

Adding six simple words to a proposed law change could fix the problem.

Jem Traylen 09 Aug 2024
A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse
Policy

A city deal 'offer' the govt can't refuse

Infrastructure NZ says city deals should be more than about who funds infrastructure.

Dileepa Fonseka 09 Aug 2024