Business of Government: who benefits from restructuring, NSW inspiration and more ...

Business of Government: who benefits from restructuring, NSW inspiration and more ...
Will New South Wales continue to be a source of inspiration for the prime minister? (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Wed, 17 Apr 2024
Job cuts – ‘… where we might go next’Just as we're being flooded with daily headlines about departments downsizing, finance minister Nicola Willis uttered the ominous words “… where we might go next in terms of making sure the public service is the right size”.She commented to RNZ about whether the public service was top-heavy with too many senior leaders.BusinessDesk analysis suggests she should probably set her sights further down the management ladder, given the recent growth in managers below...
Economy

RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency

Protecting monetary sovereignty is a key factor.

Rebecca Howard 6:00am
RBNZ opens consultation on central bank digital currency
Primary Sector

Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

Speaking at an event about food and fibre, the former Unilever CEO did not mince words.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Warning to NZ primary sector: avoid 'commoditised B2B'

