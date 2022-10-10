See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Policy

Business pushes back against ETS changes

Ian Llewellyn

Mon, 10 Oct 2022

Tina Schirr said tinkering with the ETS could create investment uncertainty. (Image: BusinessNZ Energy Council)
The business sector is pushing back against some changes to Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) settings, with warnings about tinkering causing investment uncertainty and others fearing carbon-price escalation.The government is now consulting on ETS settings after the Climate Change Commission’s recommendations.Among other things, the commission has recommended reducing the planned supply of New Zealand Units (NZUs) as well as a much higher floor price, with an elevated two-stage trigger price for the release of more NZUs from the cost-contain...

