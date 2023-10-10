Menu
Car dealers brace for EV surge, ute slump

Hamilton EV is encouraging EV buyers to take advantage of the clean car discount before it's too late. (Image: Dileepa Fonseka/BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 10 Oct 2023
Consumers are holding off buying utes and other light commercial vehicles, betting on the possibility of a National-led government.The National party promised to axe the clean car discount – designed to accelerate decarbonisation of the transport sector by subsidising electric vehicles and imposing fees on high-emitting vehicles – from Dec 31 if it wins the election this weekend.Under the scheme, a new Toyota Hilux would incur a fee of up to $6,900, while a Tesla Model S would be subsidised up to $7,015.As Aimee Wiley, chief executi...
