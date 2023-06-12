Menu
Carbon auction is set to fail

Uncertainty about the government's policy on forestry and land use is one of the many issues hanging over the carbon market. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 12 Jun 2023
It’s likely that the government’s carbon auction this week will fail to sell the available units and there's a chance the rest of the auctions this year will go the same way, says Jarden’s head of commodities, Nigel Brunel.This Wednesday, the second auction this year of New Zealand Units (NZUs, an equivalent to a tonne of carbon) will take place. On offer are 4.475 million NZUs. If they are sold, there will also be available the same amount carried over from the first auction that did not clear – the first time...
National party opens door to change on genetic engineering
Policy

National party opens door to change on genetic engineering

National has re-opened an old debate, but the reaction so far has been muted.

Dileepa Fonseka 9:00am
Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics
Primary Sector

Fieldays 2023: less spending, more politics

Are the wheels falling off He Waka Eke Noa? 

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures
Policy

Proposed alcohol rules could see mass hospitality closures

The number of alcohol licences is already down 23% over the past 12 years.

Brent Melville 5:00am