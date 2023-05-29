Menu
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

A cabinet decision has smacked around the fortunes of carbon fund investors. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 29 May 2023
Salt Management’s carbon fund has reported a more than 20% loss in the 12 months to March, underlining the collapse in carbon prices in the last months of 2022.Salt’s fund is one of the few ways retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices, which are set by secondary markets dealing with New Zealand Units (NZUs). These are the equivalent of one tonne of carbon and must be surrendered by those who emit carbon under the emissions trading scheme (ETS).In its latest quarterly report, Salt said it had $80.9 million in the fund. Of...
