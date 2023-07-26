Menu
Carbon prices bounce in 'Sliding Doors' moment

Climate change minister James Shaw's announcement bolstered carbon prices. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 26 Jul 2023
Carbon prices bounced up on Wednesday as the market responded to the government’s abrupt change of direction on emissions trading scheme settings.On Tuesday evening, climate change minister James Shaw said the Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) previously disregarded advice on emissions trading scheme (ETS) settings would largely be applied from December onwards.The initial refusal to tighten ETS settings was the start of a series of decisions and moves by the government, which sent secondary market carbon prices from a peak of $88.5...
New Tower shareholder happy at 5.8%
Finance

Pacific International has no plans beyond its initial investment.

Paul McBeth 4:48pm
Finance

Westpac lowers milk price forecast due to 'ongoing sluggishness' in Chinese market

The bank is now forecasting a milk price of $7.80 per kilogram of milk solids.

Riley Kennedy 2:57pm
Primary Sector

Fonterra and Nestlé's sale of DPA Brazil faces challenge

The two dairy giants agreed to sell DPA for $210 million. 

Rebecca Howard 1:20pm
Energy council says building more renewables will require policy change
Policy

Permissive resource consenting needed says Business Energy Council.

Ian Llewellyn 12:00pm
Business of Government: top policy wonk resigns, Aussie's consultant crack-down and more
Policy

Our weekly round-up of public sector news.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Govt does U-turn on ETS settings
Policy

ETS settings to be tightened from December onwards. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Jul 2023
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023