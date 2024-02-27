Menu
Carbon prices wilt as market waits for govt signals

Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr says the govt has choices, it just has to make them. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
As carbon prices drift downwards, the government must make crucial decisions about the emissions trading scheme, Climate Change Commission chair Rod Carr says.The commission appeared before a parliamentary committee on Monday morning ahead of handing advice to ministers on the emissions trading scheme (ETS) on Feb 29.The advice will be publicly released by March 14 ahead of the first auction of New Zealand Units (NZUs – a proxy for a tonne of carbon) on March 20.After no NZUs were sold at the four auctions in 2023, the upcoming auctions a...
