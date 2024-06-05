Menu
CCHL chair appointed with 'urgency' after director revolt

New CCHL chair Bryan Pearson has been praised for his "demonstrated commitment to civic duty". (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 05 Jun 2024
The Christchurch city council says it acted with urgency to appoint a new chair to a holding company controlling more than $5 billion in assets, with the announcement made two weeks after the mass resignation of four directors.Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL), which majority or outright owns the city's airport, Lyttelton port and other strategic assets on behalf of ratepayers, announced on May 30 the council had appointed local businessman Bryan Pearson as the new chair.“I’m committed to building trust and confidence between th...
How social housing challenges the bureaucracy
Business of Housing Business of housing

How social housing challenges the bureaucracy

Smaller but effective schemes and organisations are set to rise in the funding queue.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Law & Regulation

David Chaplin: Stockfox on the run and other financial adviser tales

The Financial Markets Authority hints a tougher regulatory approach is on the way. 

David Chaplin 5:00am
Markets

NZ dollar takes flight as markets forecast rate cuts abroad

The New Zealand dollar was trading at a three-month high late Tuesday.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
More Policy

Productivity's slowdown, Lester Levy's fourth coming, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Scientists disappointed at Budget's shrinking science funds
Policy

Science is losing $370m in operating costs and $534m in capital costs over five years.

Greg Hurrell 31 May 2024
Roads of national significance get $1 billion boost
Policy

The government said it would be spending a 'record amount' on infrastructure.

Jem Traylen 30 May 2024
Gumboot Friday: 'lone wolf' to govt-funded
Policy

Mike King opens the books to BusinessDesk.

Oliver Lewis 29 May 2024