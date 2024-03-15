Menu
China sends foreign minister as NZ eyes new priorities

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will swing through Australia and NZ next week (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
The Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, will visit next week in the highest-level diplomatic engagement with the country’s largest trading partner on New Zealand soil for at least seven years.While a string of senior NZ ministers have visited Beijing, including prime ministerial state visits in 2019 and 2023, Wang last visited NZ in 2017 and is the most senior Chinese politician to have come to the country since then.The visit comes at a time when the newly elected coalition government has made a point not only of showing fresh commitment...
QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 15
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Friday, March 15

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – some sombre finality

It's critical businesses understand the risk profile of their operation.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Infrastructure

NZ needs 125,000 homes in 5 years to keep up with migration

For every 1,000 people, there are about 50 fewer homes in Auckland than elsewhere.

Staff reporters 5:00am
More Policy

Policy

Options for govt include a deal with Methanex or finding new gas.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Policy Free

Minister says provisions represent a "confiscation of property rights".

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2024
Policy

Councils are cancelling and deferring water investments after a reform u-turn.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Mar 2024
Policy

TikTok is unlikely to win a battle against a probable US ban.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2024