Christchurch mayor to meet ministers over housing plan

Mayor Phil Mauger says the council believes the medium-density residential standards are not required in Christchurch. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
Two months after receiving the request, the environment minister is still taking advice on whether to allow a housing intensification hearing in Christchurch to be paused.Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger wrote to Penny Simmonds on Dec 8 asking her to set a new deadline for the council to respond to any recommendations from the independent hearings panel (IHP) on a plan change giving effect to intensification directives, including the medium-density residential standards (MDRS).He also asked Simmonds to set a new date for the panel to reconvene, i...
