Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

'Corporate welfare' now means less cost later, says outgoing EECA boss

'Corporate welfare' now means less cost later, says outgoing EECA boss
Andrew Caseley has overseen a vast increase in EECA's budget and is now returning to Hawke's Bay. (Image: EECA)
Critics saying that decarbonisation funding is corporate welfare are missing the point about the need for speed in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, says the outgoing chief executive of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, Andrew Caseley.He is leaving the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) after more than six years of overseeing the growth in scale and breadth of the agency’s work.In the financial year beginning June 2017, EECA’s funding towards its initiatives and operations was $38.9 million. In...
Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even

Dairy prices have been under significant pressure this year.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Forsyth Barr: 86c/kgMS between milk payout and break-even
Investigations

Auckland dump gets consent despite complaints and alleged safety concerns

The council has received nine complaints about the site since October 2021.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Auckland dump gets consent despite complaints and alleged safety concerns

More Policy

Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?
Policy

Jem Traylen: Will Brian Roche be NZ’s next top public servant?

With the vacancy looming, is it time for the business leader to take the reins?

Jem Traylen 08 Sep 2023
National will set consultant spending caps for each agency
Policy

National will set consultant spending caps for each agency

National wants CEOs to report their budgets for contractors and consultants by Christmas.

Jem Traylen 06 Sep 2023
Upton says emissions plan lacked early political leadership
Policy

Upton says emissions plan lacked early political leadership

A review of how the government’s first emissions reduction plan was drawn up showed it needed clearer direction from political leaders from the start of the process.Simon Upton, the parliamentary commissioner for the environment, said putting together an emissions reduction plan...

Staff reporters 06 Sep 2023
Third carbon auction this year fails to clear
Policy

Third carbon auction this year fails to clear

There were not enough bids to clear the NZUs on offer.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Sep 2023