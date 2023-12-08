Menu
Costello faces tricky balance in retirement village law reform

Casey Costello will be walking a fine line. (Image: NZME)
Paul McBeth
Fri, 08 Dec 2023
Seniors minister Casey Costello will have to juggle competing tensions between aggrieved pensioners who feel they’re being taken advantage of against more intense cash demands on retirement village operators racing to build more units. New Zealand First’s newest cabinet minister will oversee the Retirement Villages Act review, with the government partners agreeing to progress that work by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to test whether the 20-year-old regime remains fit for purpose.The party’s coalition...
Apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation
Law & Regulation

Apology not enough: Manaaki seeks compensation

Manaaki wants Callaghan to pay its legal costs as well as say sorry.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Economy

Don't pop the economic champagne cork yet

The economic waters remain choppy.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Finance Free

AJ Park profit up by 4%

The NZ firm is building a strong international reputation as its profits continue to rise.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2023
Last carbon auction of year fails to clear
Policy

Last carbon auction of year fails to clear

$900 miilion has slipped through the government's fingers.

Ian Llewellyn 06 Dec 2023
Business of Government: and so it begins …
Policy

Business of Government: and so it begins …

Our weekly roundup of public sector news

Jem Traylen 06 Dec 2023
Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both
Policy Analysis

Mayor v minister: Wellington’s Golden Mile will be a test for both

Simeon Brown can use the Golden Mile as a bargaining chip if he's unable to stop it.

Jem Traylen 04 Dec 2023