Energy hardship panel's work 'no longer under active consideration'

More than 100,000 households could not afford to heat their homes. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
After years of work, the recommendations of the Energy Hardship Expert Panel are no longer under active consideration because of the change of government, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment says.The five-member panel was appointed in August 2021 to make recommendations on policy priorities and actions to alleviate energy hardship.The panel’s final report is dated July 2023, but MBIE said in documents on its website that the energy minister Megan Woods asked officials to “provide advice on the report to inf...
Coalition negotiation endgame? ministerial positions
Politics

With the "big rocks" of policy out of the way, bids for ministerial influence are next.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Finance

NZGIF offers new debt funding for SMEs to decarbonise

Early stage debt funding is normally hard to come by for SMEs.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Economy

Consumers don't look to be full of Christmas cheer

Economists expect Friday's data to point to ongoing spending weakness. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
