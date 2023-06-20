Menu
ETS reforms called a 'dog' that will only cause more uncertainty

A forester says concerns about a tide of pine trees overwhelming the land are misguided and a sign of government 'ineptitude'. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 20 Jun 2023
The government’s options for reforming the emissions trading scheme have not been welcomed by foresters, with one calling them a “dog” and others saying it will only cause more uncertainty in carbon markets.On Monday, the Ministry for the Environment released a discussion document outlining four broad options for emissions trading scheme (ETS) reform. The concern ministers want to address is how to get the ETS to drive more emissions reductions and less planting of undesirable trees, while at the same time ensuring trees...
