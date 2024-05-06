Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

EV sales plummet after 'ute tax' axed

EV sales plummet after 'ute tax' axed
Sales of new plug in vehicles has fallen since the clean car discount was axed. (Image: Getty)
John Anthony
John Anthony
Mon, 06 May 2024
Electric vehicle sale volumes have tanked after the National-led coalition government abolished the clean car discount for plug-in and low-emission vehicles.The latest figures from the Motor Industry Association (MIA) show that plug-in vehicles made up just 7% of new vehicle sales in April and about 8% for the calendar year to date.In April 2023, plug-ins comprised 23% of new vehicle sales and about 22% for the calendar year to the end of April.The MIA’s Mark Stockdale said sales of new low-emission vehicles hit a record high late last ye...
Khosla, VCs plow US$100m into blood test startup using AI
Technology

Khosla, VCs plow US$100m into blood test startup using AI

The company is already using its tests in 400 hospitals.

Bloomberg 8:00am
World

How TikTok is wiring Gen Z’s money brain

Endless videos about the economy are giving 20-somethings a case of ‘money dysmorphia’.

The Wall Street Journal 8:00am
How TikTok is wiring Gen Z’s money brain
Policy

Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge

We’ve been a little slow to jump on the behavioural bandwagon.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge

More Policy

Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge
Policy

Giving bureaucratic sludge the nudge

We’ve been a little slow to jump on the behavioural bandwagon.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
'Stealing homework': govt and opposition butt heads over insurance reform
Policy

'Stealing homework': govt and opposition butt heads over insurance reform

There are two insurance reform bills, but there can only be one winner.  

Gregor Thompson 5:00am
UK real estate: We need to talk about capital gains taxes
Policy Opinion

UK real estate: We need to talk about capital gains taxes

The government levy is ineffective and driving up rents on property.

Bloomberg 04 May 2024
New regulations will make tweaks to building consents easier
Policy

New regulations will make tweaks to building consents easier

NZers won’t need to submit a new consent for minor product or design changes.

Staff reporters 02 May 2024