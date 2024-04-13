Menu
Export goals unmet while work lags desires

Port of Tauranga critically needs to expand. (Image: Alex Cairns)
Cameron Bagrie
Sat, 13 Apr 2024
Exports now stand at less than 25% of gross domestic product. We are running a large trade and current account deficit. Exports form a major part of New Zealand’s economic base.The National party has a goal to double exports in the next 10 years. The reasoning is simple. Trade and exports are part of the economic base that finances our wellbeing.Doubling our exports requires a compound growth rate of 7.2% a year. Conceptually it’s achievable. Inflation should get you one-third of the way, which serves to highlight that nom...
