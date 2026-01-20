Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Fees Free scheme not ‘employer-friendly’, training providers say

Fees Free scheme not ‘employer-friendly’, training providers say
Josiah Barlow of We Can Precision Engineering in Hastings is ATNZ’s 2025 Apprentice of the Year. (Image: Supplied)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Tue, 20 Jan 2026
Work-based training providers say the Government’s final-year Fees Free scheme leaves them either having to bill apprentices or give them a financial windfall.From Jan 15, learners can apply to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to recover up to $12,000 of the final costs of their tertiary study or work-based learning.Offering Fees Free in the last year, or the last two years in the case of an apprenticeship, replaces the previous Government’s policy of paying for the first year of study.But under the revised scheme, only the learn...
NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale
Markets Market Close

NZ sharemarket ends flat despite Fletcher sale

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 13,573.93, down 6.36 points or 0.05%.

Graham Skellern 6:05pm
Primary Sector

Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price

Forsyth Barr's Matt Montgomerie said rates were materially weaker than expected. 

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
Sluggish Chinese birth rate slams a2 Milk's share price
Infrastructure

Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

The $315.6m sale to multi-national Vinci is subject to OIO approval.

Thomas Manch 9:24am
Fletcher to sell construction division to Vinci

More Policy

RBNZ appoints new committee members
Finance

RBNZ appoints new committee members

External appointments to the committee meet a mixed response.

Andy Macdonald 13 Jan 2026
Manage My Health hack sparks calls for tougher Privacy Act
Policy

Manage My Health hack sparks calls for tougher Privacy Act

Experts say New Zealand’s maximum privacy fine of $10,000 is inadequate.

Jaime Lyth 09 Jan 2026
OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan
Economy

OECD agrees US exemptions in multinationals tax plan

New Zealand is unlikely to feel much judder.

Andy Macdonald 07 Jan 2026
Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings
Policy

Vic Uni opens up AI’s inner workings

The university has established itself as a global leader in ‘genetic AI’.

Greg Hurrell 02 Jan 2026