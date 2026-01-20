Fees Free scheme not ‘employer-friendly’, training providers say

Josiah Barlow of We Can Precision Engineering in Hastings is ATNZ’s 2025 Apprentice of the Year. (Image: Supplied)

Work-based training providers say the Government’s final-year Fees Free scheme leaves them either having to bill apprentices or give them a financial windfall.From Jan 15, learners can apply to the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) to recover up to $12,000 of the final costs of their tertiary study or work-based learning.Offering Fees Free in the last year, or the last two years in the case of an apprenticeship, replaces the previous Government’s policy of paying for the first year of study.But under the revised scheme, only the learn...