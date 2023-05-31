Menu
Financial industry on edge as regulator exercises secret powers

DLA Piper's Emma Moran questions the FMA's use of special powers. (Image: DLA Piper)
David Chaplin
Wed, 31 May 2023
Here’s a little-known fact.Under section 25 of its governing legislation, the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) has extraordinary powers to demand any of its subjects cough up whatever information the regulator fancies.Here’s a lesser-known fact.The info-seeking missives can also come with a side-order of section 44, which applies an oath of silence (on pain of criminal charges and fines of up to $300,000) to any selected squealers.Or, as the relevant clause of the Financial Markets Conduct Act states: “The FMA may, on its own...
GroupM lures new NZ boss back from Aus
GroupM lures new NZ boss back from Aus

The new boss is well placed to manage the increasing convergence of data and technology.

Daniel Dunkley 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Business of Government: workforce data, the capital loses a taonga and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news, including what's not so neat about NEETs.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Business of Government: workforce data, the capital loses a taonga and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news, including what's not so neat about NEETs.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 30 May 2023
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy

The details will be ironed out by July.

Staff reporters 30 May 2023
More chances for NZ film in upgraded rebate scheme
More chances for NZ film in upgraded rebate scheme

Lower budget thresholds and a wider range of projects will be able to be funded.

Daniel Dunkley 30 May 2023