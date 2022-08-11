See full details
Food security might be the biggest loser in three waters reform says Horticulture NZ

Jem Traylen
Thu, 11 Aug 2022

The “three waters” bill might prioritise town water supply but at what cost to the food we eat? (Image: Getty)
The horticulture industry is worried the Water Services Entities Bill (aka “three waters” reform) will direct entities to secure the cheapest water supply for urban areas at the expense of food security.The bill would establish four water service entities that will take fresh water, wastewater, and stormwater functions off local government and recently came under fire from the auditor general for being weak on public accountability.Horticulture NZ spokesperson Michelle Sands told Parliament’s finance and expenditure committee...

