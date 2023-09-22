Menu
Foresters in uproar over new ETS levy

Foresters in uproar over new ETS levy
Forestry investment firm Lewis Tucker says the new levy is an indiscriminate tax on the entire forestry sector. (Image: Lewis Tucker)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 22 Sep 2023
Forest owners are furious over new charges being levied for forestry registered in the emissions trading scheme.The government has announced a new $30.25 per hectare charge for forests, as well as new fees for 22 services, such as changing the classification of exotic or indigenous areas and asking for more time to collect forest measurements.The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) said the principle behind the charges was that those benefiting from having forests in the emissions trading scheme (ETS) should pay for those charges rather than...
More Policy

