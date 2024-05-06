Menu
Former White House advisor Cass Sunstein tells us how to give bureaucratic sludge the nudge

Slaying the paperwork monster could be worth millions. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Mon, 06 May 2024
“It’s not regulation time, it’s economic time” is a catchphrase from the early days of Barack Obama’s presidency, coined by former White House advisor Cass Sunstein.The US election occurred just as the global financial crisis (GFC) was getting started, and many governments worldwide were looking for smarter ways to regulate the economy so they wouldn’t hinder economic recovery.Enter the world of "nudge" theory and behavioural insights championed by Sunstein and informed by the groundbreaking wo...
