Four three waters entities to become 10 as reform options emerge

When flooding overwhelmed Auckland's stormwater system, drinking water was also cut off for some. (Image: Getty)

The government looks ready to abandon the forced amalgamation of the country’s local council-owned water services into four “mega-entities” in favour of 10 such groupings.A 10-entity solution is emerging as the preferred policy alternative in a move intended to placate local government opponents of the scheme while leaving other contentious elements of the policy in place.Multiple sources have told BusinessDesk this is the primary recommendation that will go to cabinet for decisions in coming weeks.However, other changes sough...