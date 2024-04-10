Menu
Franchise owners’ delight at migrant worker rule changes

SME minister Andrew Bayly backed the push to put franchises on an even footing with other employers. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 10 Apr 2024
Franchise owners have emerged as perhaps the only employer group to be happy about the government’s move to restrict immigrant labour.Under Covid-era rules established for the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) scheme, franchise owners have had to pay fees more than four times as high as other employers to bring workers into New Zealand.Under changes to the scheme announced by immigration minister Erica Stanford on Sunday, that distinction, applying to businesses accounting for about 15% of total NZ economic activity, has been dropped.&...
