Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Friday-itis absenteeism is rampant

Friday-itis absenteeism is rampant
The finger can be pointed squarely at parents for Friday absenteeism. (Image: Getty)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Tue, 23 Jul 2024
One hundred and eighty-nine thousand students, equivalent to the population of Hamilton, took the last day of term two off. Friday-itis absenteeism is rampant, not just on the final day of term. School habits morph into work ones.When I see outcomes like that, I continue to ponder where the New Zealand economy will be in 20 years if those attitudes to schooling continue and we do not see some huge changes quickly.The most recent OECD Economic Survey of NZ pointed to declining school achievement between 2006 and 2018, which affected productivity...
QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 23
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Tuesday, July 23

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets ASX MARKET WRAP

Biden's big news, IT outage drags ASX to 11-day low

The ASX200 dropped 0.5% as US President Joe Biden stood down from his re-election bid.

AAP 8:00am
Biden's big news, IT outage drags ASX to 11-day low
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Putting some PEP into the investment PIE

The Australian private equity giant is offering investors a gateway into its world.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Putting some PEP into the investment PIE

More Policy

PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully
Policy

PPP costs, schools, and avoiding Transmission Gully

Two words linger over the PPP debate, including in schools: Transmission Gully.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Commissioner replaces Te Whatu Ora’s board
Policy

Commissioner replaces Te Whatu Ora’s board

Lester Levy to be new health czar.

Jem Traylen 22 Jul 2024
Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive
Policy

Freightways sceptical of Government's profitability drive

Stop hiding behind the excuse of declining mail volumes, says Freightways CEO.

Jem Traylen 22 Jul 2024
Gas contract for schools and hospitals ending with no replacement
Policy

Gas contract for schools and hospitals ending with no replacement

No one is interested in supplying gas to govt agencies in a tight market.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Jul 2024