Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Gas contract for schools, hospitals and prisons ending with no replacement

Gas contract for schools, hospitals and prisons ending with no replacement
Energy Minister Simeon Brown said he was deeply concerned at the gas situation. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 18 Jul 2024
Officials are scrambling to secure a gas supply contract for schools, hospitals, prisons and other public entities in a tight market that is showing little interest in renewing the current contract. Last year, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s procurement arm went to market to renew the All of Government contract for the supply of reticulated gas and associated services.The current reticulated gas contract covers approximately 700 connections and consumes about 1.8 petajoules (PJ) of gas each year. It expires on S...
ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal
Law & Regulation

ComCom declines clearance for Serato deal

ComCom says merger could lessen competition. 

Rebecca Howard 9:30am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18

Can you answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, July 18
Energy

Electric Kiwi stops recruiting customers

Market failure blamed for high wholesale electricity prices.

Ian Llewellyn 9:00am
Electric Kiwi stops recruiting customers

More Policy

Inflation outcome shores up the view RBNZ will cut by November
Finance

Inflation outcome shores up the view RBNZ will cut by November

Economists say even earlier rate cuts are possible. 

Tom Raynel 17 Jul 2024
Up next on social investment, big data steals the show, and more...
Policy Business of Government

Up next on social investment, big data steals the show, and more...

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 17 Jul 2024
Holidays Act: Our 21-year-old problem child
Economy In-depth

Holidays Act: Our 21-year-old problem child

Successive governments have taken more than 20 years to fail to fix the Holidays Act.

Nikitin Sallee 17 Jul 2024
NZ Post squeezed for $100m dividend
Policy Exclusive

NZ Post squeezed for $100m dividend

New shareholder says 'show me the money!'

Jem Traylen 15 Jul 2024