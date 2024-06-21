Menu
Government goes after tax evaders as alternative to raising taxes

Tax evaders beware - IRD is putting 200 more people on your tail. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Fri, 21 Jun 2024
Illegal tax evasion software known as sales “zappers” top the target list for an extra $29 million a year that the tax department has been given for compliance and enforcement.Officials from the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) told MPs they’d previously thought New Zealand had been “a bit lucky” that the use of such software to hide sales hadn’t caught on, but that no longer appeared to be the case.“It is actually something that has landed on our shores,” IRD’s head of customer and complianc...
