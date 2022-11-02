See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Policy

Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Govt announces new rules for Buy Now, Pay Later
Consumer minister David Clark says from 2023 affordability checks will apply to BNPL loans. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Wed, 02 Nov 2022
RELATED
The government is introducing regulations which will see the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) sector covered by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA).Commerce and consumer affairs minister David Clark announced today that affordability checks will apply to Buy Now, Pay Later loans above the proposal threshold of $600. The threshold would see borrowers get the same kind of protection as those using credit contracts, such as credit cards and personal loans.Smaller loans under the threshold limit would not have to go through the same...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Infrastructure
New Zealand gas production about to 'fall off a cliff'
Oliver Lewis | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

With demand high and supply falling, an energy company CEO says it's a good time to be selling gas in NZ.

Listed Companies FREE
Board and shareholders agree: Sky TV’s share price is too low
Ella Somers | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

Shareholders peppered the board with questions about Sky's share price and aired grievances over the TV company’s share consolidation last year.

Energy
New deal signed for delayed solar farms
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 02 Nov 2022

It's hoped a delayed Kaitaia solar farm will now be generating power in mid-2023.

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.