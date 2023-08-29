Menu
Govt lays down challenge with latest round of spending cuts

The balancing the books challenge has been issued. (Image: NZME)
Jem Traylen
Tue, 29 Aug 2023
In announcing $4 billion of spending cuts, the government was not only pre-empting criticism of its financial management but sending a clear message about the affordability of other parties’ promises.Chief in their sights are the tax cuts National is campaigning on – the prime minister and minister of finance described these as unfunded and uncosted while putting their own costing on them of $10b+ over the forecast period (the current financial year plus the next three).Prime minister Chris Hipkins said all political parties could s...
