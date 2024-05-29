Menu
Gumboot Friday: 'lone wolf' to govt-funded

Mike King has become the principal executive at I Am Hope, the charity he founded that runs the Gumboot Friday platform. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Wed, 29 May 2024
Mike King is promising greater transparency around Gumboot Friday following a $24 million government injection into the youth counselling platform.In a pre-budget announcement last week, mental health minister Matt Doocey and deputy prime minister Winston Peters confirmed Gumboot Friday, which comes under the I Am Hope charity, would receive $6m a year for the next four years to fund counselling sessions for young people aged 25 and under.While it was included in the NZ First-National coalition agreement, the funding didn’t follow typical...
Asset Plus considers sale of key Albany property
Property

A 15-year lease to Auckland Council a 'significant milestone' for the portfolio.

Maria Slade 5:00am
Markets

Gas sector at odds over closing wholesale market

Market only viable option for some gas users says regulator.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Business of Housing Exclusive

Bill English: It's about the people, not who owns the houses

Change at Kāinga Ora would diversify social housing and revive the privatisation debate.

Nikitin Sallee 5:00am
Putting the budget under the spotlight, a new think tank and more...
Policy Business of Government

Our weekly roundup of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Finance

Everyone loves the idea of social investment – but it needs defining. 

Adithi Pandit 5:00am
Policy

EY partner says faster-than-forecast growth good for infrastructure investment. 

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Policy

Decisions have to be made to increase the amount of money raised for the roads.

Oliver Lewis 27 May 2024