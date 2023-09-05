Menu
Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?

Can NZ's public service help us find our future? (Image: Getty)
Nikitin Sallee
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Long-term insights briefings are now a legal requirement of government departments. But are they starting from behind?This is the fourth in a series of articles exploring the state of NZ’s public service, including the career and legacy of public service commissioner Peter Hughes.  It was a surprising revelation: when it comes to strategic policy thinking, the public service has lost its muscle memory.The insight was from Peter Hughes, the Public Service Commissioner, speaking to a parliamentary select committee hearing last April.&n...
