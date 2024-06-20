Menu
Hundreds of ECE centres backtracking on pay parity - lobby group
Hundreds of daycares are backtracking on pay parity commitments, according to a sector lobby group. Early Childhood Council (ECC) chief executive Simon Laube said centre owners want pay parity for their teachers but could not afford to pay for it because of insufficient government funding. The council, which represents more than 1300 Early Childhood Education (ECE) centres, is providing guidance to hundreds of centres on how to restructure to reverse pay parity, he said. But the union representing ECE teachers said pay parity sho...
Retired Wellington researcher makes waves exposing bad science

The world is beating a path to David Bimler's door as he uncovers dodgy research.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Scrutiny weeks, mission control, AI and more...

Our weekly round-up of public sector news and analysis.

Jem Traylen 19 Jun 2024
New scrutiny process puts ministers in the hot seat

MBIE faces 15 hours of questioning in one week – it used to be 90 minutes a year.

Jem Traylen 17 Jun 2024
Shrinking public service workforce hit peak in December

Spending on consultants is also trending down.

Jem Traylen 13 Jun 2024