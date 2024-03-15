Menu
Import LNG or intervene in gas sector, ministers told

NZ's declining gas fields are not performing to expectations. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
Government intervention in the gas sector to maintain supply or spending between $140 million and $600m-plus to develop facilities to import liquefied natural gas are among the options put to ministers in briefing papers to ensure energy security.Under the previous Labour government, officials were working on a gas transition plan on how to shift the sector to a low-carbon future and still maintain energy security.Sector regulator the Gas Industry Co (GIC) commissioned expert reports and provided a report to the Ministry of Business, Innovation...
Policy

China sends foreign minister Down Under

The visit is the most senior by the Chinese government for seven years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Law & Regulation

Bronwyn Heenan: Whakaari – some sombre finality

It's critical businesses understand the risk profile of their operation.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Govt suspends 'significant natural areas' rules for three years
Policy Free

Govt suspends 'significant natural areas' rules for three years

Minister says provisions represent a "confiscation of property rights".

Staff reporters 14 Mar 2024
The water infrastructure crisis in Wellington and elsewhere
Policy

The water infrastructure crisis in Wellington and elsewhere

Councils are cancelling and deferring water investments after a reform u-turn.

Dileepa Fonseka 14 Mar 2024
TikTok needs to sell
Policy

TikTok needs to sell

TikTok is unlikely to win a battle against a probable US ban.

Bloomberg 14 Mar 2024