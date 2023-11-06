Menu
It's not about tax relief: it's about tax thievery

Cam Bagrie has some ideas to dig Nicola Willis out of a tax cut hole. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Cameron Bagrie
Cameron Bagrie
Mon, 06 Nov 2023
Tax relief was a mainstay of the National party’s election promises, the majority party in the new government.  The main component was tax threshold indexation or adjusting tax brackets to compensate for inflation which accounted for 62% of the tax relief initiatives.The intent - to address tax thievery - was good enough. The execution and design then got usurped by politics: a desire to push a decent amount of cash into people’s pockets in 2024/25. The numbers didn’t add up and the tax package itself would add to inflati...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, November 06, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Markets

US takeover offer for MHM Automation could be a sign of things to come

Shares in MHM jumped 70% following the news.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Policy

The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?

Project managers and statisticians are some of the fastest-growing category roles.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
The public service growth spurt: which jobs grew the fastest?

Project managers and statisticians are some of the fastest-growing category roles.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Where the public service growth spurt went
Population growth and covid don't explain the current size of the public service.

Jem Traylen 03 Nov 2023
A third more senior managers under Labour
An additional 1,025 senior managers joined the top three ranks.

Jem Traylen 02 Nov 2023
Business of Government: trick or treaty, AI is coming, and more
Our weekly roundup of public service news.

Jem Traylen 01 Nov 2023