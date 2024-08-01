Menu
Landlord breaks could reduce rents long term, Government told

The Government is reinstating interest deductibility for landlords. (Image: Getty)
Maria Slade
Maria Slade
Thu, 01 Aug 2024
Newly released documents show that Government officials largely agreed with the Government’s moves to make life easier for landlords, saying they could lead to cheaper rents in the long term.Treasury has published the regulatory impact statements on reducing the bright-line test and reinstating interest tax deductibility for residential investment property.The statements were prepared in December but only released this week.The coalition Government has reduced the bright-line period for taxing residential property gains to two years, down...
