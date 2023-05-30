Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Policy

Lies, damned lies and taxation: the trust rate change

Lies, damned lies and taxation: the trust rate change
Revenue minister David Parker launching the high wealth tax report last month. (Image: NZME)
Pattrick Smellie
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 30 May 2023
Almost no one cares if wealthy people have to pay more tax, unless they’re wealthy themselves.So, there is no political downside in the budget announcement raising the tax rate to 39% on income earned through trusts.In a political environment primed by the release of Inland Revenue Department (IRD) analysis of high earners’ effective tax rates, the trust tax rate increase was, quite literally, the least that revenue minister David Parker could do to advance his desire to see tax levied more fairly.In the context of a total forecast...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Building consents continue to decline
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

More Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Govt broadens access to screen subsidy
Policy

Govt broadens access to screen subsidy

The details will be ironed out by July.

Staff reporters 12:25pm
Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over
Policy

Dileepa Fonseka: Our 'grown-up' moment on housing is over

National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 29 May 2023
Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse
Policy

Carbon fund takes 20% hit as prices collapse

Salt’s fund is one way retail investors can get exposure to carbon prices.

Ian Llewellyn 29 May 2023