Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National leader Chris Luxon says in government he would turbo charge renewable electricity. (Image: Getty)

Streamlined and easier consenting for renewable electricity generation has been promised by National party leader Christopher Luxon if elected to government.In a speech on Friday morning, Luxon outlined the first part of his "Electrify New Zealand" policy, saying that consenting renewable electricity projects such as wind, solar, geothermal and hydro was creating long delays in the need to electrify the economy.The second policy to be announced would cover climate change.Under the electricity policy, National would “turbo-charge...