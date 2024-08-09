Menu
Making a city deal 'offer' the government can't refuse, Infrastructure NZ reports back on UK tour

Wayne Brown (left) and Winston Peters look over the manifesto for Auckland, in which city deals play a key part. (Image: X)
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 09 Aug 2024
When politicians discuss the concept of city deals in the public sphere, the conversation often boils down to money: I am a council, I want a road, and I want you to pay for it.However, for former Wellington City Council chief executive Kevin Lavery, who has had a historical involvement with city deals in Britain, the key thing about those city deals was that they were not just focused on infrastructure.“The thing that’s really, really impressive about what you see in the UK city deals is it’s all about jobs, and it’s ab...
